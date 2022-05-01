As the rains stop and the river appears to flow at manageable elevations, the City held their last emergency flood meeting Sunday, reporting an overall optimistic prognosis of flood response, the current water level and urging citizens to continue to be responsible around the dikes.
It will take longer to clean up after the flood than it would to set up for it, Mayor Dave Carlsrud warned, and so joined in chorus with City Administrator Gwen Crawford to ask the citizens to be patient with the city as it winds down from the rush of the recent crisis and focuses now on long-term forecasts.
The city still needs volunteers. There are openings for levee patrol shifts at midnight-to-4 a.m., 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. into Monday. After Monday night the water levels are expected to be low enough to no longer require levee patrols. Call the hotline 701-890-7848 to volunteer.
2022 is currently ranked as the fifth highest flood in recorded history for Valley City, according to Rich Schueneman of the US Army Corps of Engineers.