VC New Garbage Can With Automated Truck Pickup

Valley City officials recently shared the following information on their Facebook page. “We know there are a lot of questions about the new garbage containers and the automated truck, so we wanted to get you some of the key information while we continue to work out all of the details. As of now the plan will be to start with this new process the first week of June. We know this will be a process with some growing pains but please bear with us as it will be a work in progress.

1. All residential properties will be getting 1-65 gallon container.

Recommended for you