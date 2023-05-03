Valley City officials recently shared the following information on their Facebook page. “We know there are a lot of questions about the new garbage containers and the automated truck, so we wanted to get you some of the key information while we continue to work out all of the details. As of now the plan will be to start with this new process the first week of June. We know this will be a process with some growing pains but please bear with us as it will be a work in progress.
1. All residential properties will be getting 1-65 gallon container.
2. There will not be a charge for this first can. (There would be a charge for replacement cans.)
3. There will be a clear bag with all of the details attached to the container when they are delivered.
4. Each tote will have a barcode on it so it will be specific to each address.
5. These totes will be delivered by a 3rd party directly to each residence on the address side of the house the week of May 22nd.
6. Regular cans will no longer be allowed, as the new truck will not be able to pick those up.”
Stay tuned for more details as we, the Times-Record, hears more to share with you.
Be sure and pick up your May 3rd Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.