Garbage collection in Valley City will be slower than previously reported, City Administrator Gwen Crawford said in a report given to the city commission Tuesday evening.
“I’m going to try and do this the best I can to get some information out there and to help with some information … so today we are behind with the garbage as people are aware of,” Crawford said. “Yesterday we got to the northwest area of town … that is normal Monday route. Due to more truck issues … we were unable to get that entire area picked up yesterday.”
Crawford said the city is aware that some garbage was not able to be collected, and that the unvisited areas of the northwest area will get their garbage picked up over the next few days. Crawford took the time to emphasize the hard work that city employees have done in order to help deal with the compounding issues of record snowfall and mechanical failures.
“This is going to take patience,” Crawford said. “This didn’t come about because of one day of being behind, this is a couple of days of being behind, of not being able to get onto the streets.”
