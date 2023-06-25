City County Health Theresa Will

Grand Forks, N.D. – Theresa Will, administrator at City-County Health District, was awarded the Outstanding Service award at the 2023 Rural and Public Health Awards Banquet, which recognizes outstanding North Dakota rural health and public health advocates for their accomplishments. This award, presented by the North Dakota Public Health Association, honors an individual who has exhibited continued excellence in the field of public health. The awards banquet was held on June 15 in Bismarck.

In her 34 years of service, Will has been involved in a variety of public health initiatives, organizations, and projects. She has led the Barnes County Behavioral Health Coalition, a group dedicated to bringing mental health and addiction counseling services to underserved rural populations. She also was an advisor for “On the Move,” a community program aimed at promoting physical activity for Barnes County that has been recognized by North Dakota for its efficacy.

