PARENTS MUST REGISTER THEIR CHILD/CHILDREN AT THE APPROPRIATE LINK BELOW:
Jefferson (parent or another adult must accompany child for vaccination)
Monday, November 8, at 3 pm; located in the gymnasium (parking and access using the south door (#5) near the parking lot in Hanna Field)
https://www.ndvax.org//appointment/en/reg/0061805692
Washington (parent or another adult must accompany child for vaccination)
Tuesday, November 9, at 3 pm; located in the gymnasium (parking on 8th Avenue and access using the northeast door located near the flagpole and marquee)
https://www.ndvax.org//appointment/en/reg/0205918065
COVID-19 Pediatric Pfizer Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions
Is this Pfizer vaccine the same one that is given to adolescents and adults?
The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 has the same active ingredients as the adolescent and
adult vaccine however, the vaccine for children is one-third the dose of what adolescents and adults
receive. Children are required to get two doses, three weeks apart to be considered fully vaccinated.
Do children younger than 12 years old need to be vaccinated?
While fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can still become
infected with the virus and there is no way to tell, in advance, if a child will get a severe or mild case.
Children can have both short- and long-term health complications from a COVID-19 infection. They
can also develop serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) – a condition
where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain.
The vaccine is nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children ages 5 – 11 years.
Vaccinating children can help protect family members, including siblings who are not eligible for
vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they are infected.
Being vaccinated can help keep children in school and help them safely participate in sports and other
group activities.
Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for children in this age group?
COVID-19 vaccines are being monitored for safety with the most intensive safety monitoring in
history. Thorough clinical trials featuring thousands of children were conducted to evaluate the safety
and immune response to a COVID-19 vaccine in this population. Children may have some side effects
from the vaccine, which are normal signs that their body is building protection, but they should go
away in a few days. The most common side effect is pain at the injection site.
Is there concern about myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in children?
Cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer
lining of the heart) have been reported after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents ages 12 – 17
years. These reactions are rare. The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and
potential risks.
Is it safe to co-administer COVID-19 vaccines with other vaccines?
COVID-19 vaccines may be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the influenza
vaccine.
How do I schedule my child for a vaccine?
Scheduling vaccine appointments for 5 – 11-year-old patients is available via MyChart or via phone at
(833) 494-0836. Appointments are required and available at many Essentia Health clinic locations.
Continue to check for open clinic appointments as more will become available as supply is available
from the state departments of health.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens, please visit www.CDC.gov.