Courtesy of City-County Health District
Friday April 29th is the last day that City-County Health District will be doing COVID-19 testing at the community testing site in the Valley City Rec Center. Effective May 2nd, testing will now be done at the CCHD office by appointment only.
CCHD is strongly encouraging COVID-19 home test kits that are the same as a Rapid Binex test but not reported to the state and do not have any formal documentation of the test results. These test kits are available free to the public.
Two types of tests will be available in which results are received the same day and are reported to the state. Rapid Binex which is appropriate for most testing needs and a Rapid PCR which may be required for travel and will have a minimal availability each day. Testing will be done by appointment only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 1pm to 2pm. Please call their office at (701) 845-8518 to make an appointment.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, April 28th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.