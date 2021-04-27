City-County Health District has announced that they are now able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults (ages 16 and older). To make it as easy as possible for those wishing to get vaccinated to do so, CCHD is offering on-site vaccination clinics for local businesses—just contact Theresa Will at twill@barnescounty.us. They are also offering in-office vaccination appointments for those looking for a more discreet option. Those appointments can be set up by calling them at 701-845-8518.
There are multiple vaccination clinics scheduled to take place at the Hi-Liner Activity Center in the coming days and weeks. Register for a time to get your vaccine at one of these clinics by visiting CCHD’s website, citycountyhealth.org
