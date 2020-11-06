On Friday afternoon, the Valley City City Commission met via teleconference/zoom to discuss the COVID-19 situation statewide and locally. Local leaders and health professionals joined the meeting to offer guidance, provide information and answer questions. The Commission decided on three actions, which were included in the motion by Commissioner Dick Gulmon. He moved that the Commission approve 1) the creation of a committee to review requests for large-group gatherings, 2) the requirement for bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m., 3) and the implementation of a mask mandate. A 30-day timeframe was included in the motion. It was seconded and after further discussion, the Commissioners voted to pass it 4-1.
Commissioner Jeff Erickson voted against the motion. When asked his reasoning, Erickson responded that though he was fine with the first two parts of the motion, he did not like the mask mandate: "I don’t like being told what to do.”
The Times-Record is waiting for a press release from the City of Valley City concerning the specifics of the mandate and other actions included in the passed motion (which will go into effect on Monday). The TR will share that information on our website when we receive it.