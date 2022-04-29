Valley City is calling for volunteers — and the community is answering.
Commissioner Dick Gulmon praised the “outpouring” of community support he’d seen at the first training session, which are said to take about 40 minutes and are required for any volunteers to patrol the levee.
“At the training at noon there was a tremendous outpouring of support,” Gulmon said. “It was a great training, the Corps of Engineers did a fantastic job … thanks those who came today. The place was packed and it just shows that community comes together in these types of events.”
Efforts to retain water storage at Lake Ashtabula were successful, Rich Schueneman of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the commission. Baldhill Dam has received 9/10 of an inch of rain so far. The levees stand ready to endure the predicted 18.5 foot crest that should hit Valley City Monday or Tuesday.
“We are available for anything that should arise. I think we have our levees up at 20.5 ready for the 18.5 crest,” Schueneman said. “That’s looking good.”
There is a volunteer training tonight at 6 p.m. and an additional training has been scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fire Hall. The City is looking not only for volunteers to patrol but also to work the phone hotline and take messages to be answered by city employees in a timely manner, particularly during the weekends.
“You don’t have to answer any of the questions, we do that for you,” Crawford said. “Its just about recording messages.”
Both volunteer positions, patrol or switchboard, can be committed to through the flood hotline: 701-890-7848
“The rain is not helping us right now … we are busting our butts out there, we have more pumps running than we’ve ever had running,” Clint Klemisch said. “It’s going to take a little while for these pumps to catch up, the system is overloaded.”
The city is calling in more pumps from Fargo and Bismarck to help supply the need and keep the standing water from causing challenges within the city.
“We just need a little break from the rain,” Klemisch said.
In the county at large Sue Lloyd reported that there were some minor jams on the bridges on the Kathryn Road. The High Soaring Eagle Ranch has moved its residents into town as well. Lloyd said the river is expected to be 17’10” by noon on Saturday and so the bridges are expected to be closed that morning. More information can be found by calling Sue Lloyd directly at 701-845-8510.
A notification will be sent via “Everbridge” a notification system that you can sign up for by calling the dispatch center at 845-8181.
The city urges all residents to conserve water at this time. Do not do laundry or take showers or unnecessary baths. Baths actually use up more water than showers. The sewage system is stressed at this time and too much water usage will exacerbate it.
Also, stay off the levees — there is a fine for being on the levees without permission and the rain makes the clay slippery and very dangerous. Under no circumstances must you fish off the levees. In general it is ill advised to fish in flood waters.
All of this information was presented at emergency meetings of the Valley City Commission, which will continue daily at 4 p.m. in City Hall for the duration of the flood emergency. These meetings are broadcast on television: on CSI Cable the channels are 10 and 68; for BEK customers the channel is 78.
Article from Thursday, April 28th Times-Record:
City asks citizens to use less water
As flood conditions persist and weather forecasts suggest more rain inbound, the City of Valley City wants to urge residents to do their part to conserve water now and in days ahead, to avoid taxing the sewage system.
“You can shower, we’re not telling you not to,” Water/Sewer Foreman Kevin Jacobson said. “The deal is, it’s all about the hydraulics of the river. The higher the river gets, the harder we get the water pushing back on us through the dirt. It creates more sewage water that leaks into our sewage stations.”
The make-up of the sewage system is such presently that leaks create larger problems for the system overall. In short, if the water rises too high, the pressure put on the sewage system will increase too — and thus individual use of the system can only contribute to the strain.
“Our main sewer, which is Number 1 down by the dam,” Jacobson said. “Right now it’s handling it pretty well, but if it gets to a point where … it can’t handle it, we’ll have to take extreme measures.”
Extreme measures includes pumping sewage out into the river, something the city wishes to avoid.
“Make bigger loads (laundry), make bigger loads (dishes), take a shorter shower,” Jacobson urged. “It’s all about the taxing of the sewer station.”