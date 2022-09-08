A recent letter to the editor printed in the Times-Record alleged that a city ordinance passed last year, Ordinance 1078, would result in an increase in taxes for homeowners if their neighbors defaulted on their utility payments.
City Administrator Gwen Crawford, who was called out by name in the letter, responded to the allegations, which she said are without basis and do not reflect the language of the ordinance. For context, Ordinance 1078 says the following:
“In addition to any other remedy provided by law, if payment is not made when due, unpaid charges and fees may be assessed as taxes against the lot, tract or premises served by the city in the same manner as other municipal taxes are assessed, certified, returned and collected.”
Crawford said the ordinance was a consequence of a growing number of unpaid utility bills.
“I came in 2020, I saw they were sending them to collections but I saw that a lot of it wasn’t being paid,” Crawford said. “Even if they did pay collections, the city’s still … getting hurt because they have to pay the collections.”
Under no circumstances, Crawford said, would unpaid utilities be credited to anyone’s taxes but the owners of the property in question. In short, it is not your neighbors delinquency that’d impact your tax lien – though if you are a landlord, your tenants would.
