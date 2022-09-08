Utility Bills Graphic

A recent letter to the editor printed in the Times-Record alleged that a city ordinance passed last year, Ordinance 1078, would result in an increase in taxes for homeowners if their neighbors defaulted on their utility payments. 

City Administrator Gwen Crawford, who was called out by name in the letter, responded to the allegations, which she said are without basis and do not reflect the language of the ordinance. For context, Ordinance 1078 says the following:

Recommended for you