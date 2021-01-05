Valley City Public Works will be picking up Christmas trees on Friday, January 15th in Valley City.
Trees will be picked up at the same spot your regular garbage is picked up weekly. Trees must be out by 7 a.m. with stands and bags removed.
Residents can also take their trees to the grass and leaf collection site which is open 24 hours a day. The site is located west of the Transfer Station at 11490 35th St SE, Valley City.
For questions or more information call Valley City Public Works office at 701-845-0380.