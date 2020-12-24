When calves are born in the cold weather, their delicate little ears sometimes freeze, just like our frostbitten fingers and toes. When their ears freeze at this tender age, the calves will have short ears for the rest of their lives.
That doesn’t seem to affect their ability to live and thrive (unless they freeze their tail and feet too), but buyers don’t like to see frozen ears. That could mean that the calf will have bad feet, or perhaps a few other internal issues that would lead to poor gains.
