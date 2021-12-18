Looking for something “Christmasy” to do this weekend? Then look no further....
Sat., Dec. 18
• Greg Hager Christmas Concert will be held Dec. 18th, 6:30 p.m., at Connect Church. The event is free and open to the public. Connect Church is located at 320 Central Ave. S., Valley City.
• D24 Republicans will be hosting Santa at Alley Beans Coffee on Dec. 18th from 3-5 p.m. Cookies will be available, and children will be able to visit with Santa. The 7th Annual Winter Gun Raffle will be held at 4 p.m. Alley Beans is located at 231 3rd St NE, Valley City.
• Live at the Valley City Eagles -- Danny Elvis and the Legends Band dinner show, Sat., Dec. 18th. Door opens at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seating, tickets available by calling 701-845-2192.
Sun., Dec. 19
• VC Eagles Club will host free movie day at the Valley Twin Theatre. Enjoy the Spiderman or Encanto movie for free at 2 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 19th with Santa handing out treats after the movie. The theatre is located at 1289 West Main St in Valley City.
• Heritage Insurance Services of Valley City invite all to enjoy free bowling and Christmas Bingo at Sky Lanes in Valley City on Dec. 19th from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome. Sky Lanes is located at 2379 Elm St, Valley City.
The fun doesn’t stop there - be sure and check out the Community Calendar on page 3 of your daily Times-Record for upcoming church services.