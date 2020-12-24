Christmas Did You Know

There are a lot of traditions, events, and other factors related to the Christmas celebration that folks might not be familiar with. I found that I definitely had some things to learn when I was researching for a few “Did you know?” points about the December holiday. Here are a few to share:
• The first recorded Christmas celebration occurred in Rome, December 25, 336 AD, as documented in Roman bishops’ records compiled in 354. In them, the following words appear in an entry for 336: “25 Dec: natus Christus in Betleem Judeae” (translation: “December 25th, Christ born in Bethlehem, Judea”)
• Nova Scotia has gifted the city of Boston a Christmas tree every year since 1971 as a symbol of gratitude and friendship. In 1917, a French cargo ship packed with explosives and acid collided with another ship in the capital city’s harbor. The blast destroyed property within a 1.5-mile radius of Halifax, resulting in 2,000 deaths and 9,000 injuries. Boston’s mayor and Massachusetts’ governor at the time immediately organized support for their Canadian neighbors.
