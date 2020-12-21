Stocking decorations hang in a neat row, a delightful sight for those passing by the Open Door Center’s Work Facility. A twinkling green Christmas tree sits in the middle of the red and green socks, awaiting Santa’s arrival with bundles of stocking stuffers. Check it out at the Open Door Center building next to the Barnes County Senior Center on 2nd Ave. SE
featured
Christmas Cheer Lights Up Open Door Center, 2nd Ave. SE
Latest News
- Christmas Cheer Lights Up Open Door Center, 2nd Ave. SE
- What’s a Tree Worth? How About A Forest
- North Dakota Game & Fish: Fish House Regulations
- Cosmic Christmas Conjunction: Jupiter & Saturn as One
- Blue Jay Hockey Kicked Off Season December 15th
- VCPS COVID-19 Plan Updates and Holiday Break Info
- Drake Files Civil Rights Complaint in Federal Court
- Hi-Liner Basketball Teams Open Season vs. Fargo Teams
Most Popular
Articles
- Holiday Lights Winner Announced
- "Murder in the Heartland" – Mindy Morgenstern Episode Premieres Dec. 8
- VC Jr. High November Students of the Month Selected
- Drake Files Civil Rights Complaint in Federal Court
- Fiegen/Beil Final Memorial Fundraising Drive Set
- Help Miller Motors Fill the Ram
- Hi-Liner Basketball Teams Open Season vs. Fargo Teams
- Cosmic Christmas Conjunction: Jupiter & Saturn as One
- VCPS COVID-19 Plan Updates and Holiday Break Info
- Medical Expense Assistance Program Now Closed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 23