Christianson earns Eagle Scout rank

The Boys Scout of America has been around for 113 years. It is one of the largest scouting organizations and one of the largest youth organizations in the United States. So to reach, Eagle Scout rank is no small feat. Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Boy Scouts. It is a recognition by the National Court of Honor, presented through the local council and a local court of honor.

Barnes County North senior, Levi Christianson, has accomplished that feat. 

