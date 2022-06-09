Speaking at a meeting of the Feminist First Friday group in Valley City, Katrina Christiansen made it clear that she was ready and willing to take on Senator John Hoeven for his seat this November.
“I have a lot of experience with problem solving,” Christiansen told a collection of men and women, representing a gathering of North Dakota Women’s Network members and friends at Sabir’s Dining and Lounge in Valley City. “I’m a very curious person by nature. I would like to tackle the issues that come up with that training as a problem solver … not as somebody who is interested in making sure oil companies have record earnings or ag companies continue to pinch farmers from all ends.”
North Dakota Women’s Network is a 501c3, nonpartisan organization.
Christiansen, a Jamestown native, spoke about her background, which includes the completion of a Master’s degree focused on value-added processing for sorghum and a PhD in Agricultural Engineering in 2011 that compared biofuel production economics and yields at Iowa State University. Beyond this, she worked as a plant engineer for an ethanol plant for two years, and worked for a large agricultural processor as a researcher and innovator where she earned two patents. She’s also had experience with start-ups, including work done for a Fargo startup who focused on developing innovative equipment for craft maltsters.
She said that she decided to challenge Hoeven for his Senate seat for, among other reasons, his decision to vote against raising the debt ceiling in 2021.
“Hoeven had announced he was going to vote against it, and I called his office and demanded to know why. The intern on the other line said that Hoeven … voted no because he was concerned about inflation,” Christiansen said. “It was really upsetting to me because Hoeven does not really understand what it’s like to be a regular person and have rent and have to pay gas and buy medicines. The debt ceiling didn’t just mean the government was going to shut down … I actually did the math and it was about $180 million of federal funds not coming into the state.”
Christiansen had other specific disagreements with Hoeven’s record – she blasted him both for voting against protecting Medicare from sequestration and for voting against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package.
“He voted against seniors’ Medicare,” Christiansen said. “There are over 100,000 seniors in the state of North Dakota and he voted against it. He didn’t care. He has no idea what it’s like to depend on Medicare.”
She also was critical of his criticism of the Affordable Care Act, citing it as further evidence that Hoeven’s interests are not aligned with the common working-class people.
“He’s a proxy for special interests and his votes show that,” she said.
She wanted to increase federal support and funding in the realm of education, another key issue she spoke on as part of her platform.
“This last year it became so woefully apparent how stressed and strained our school system is,” Christiansen said. “We don’t have the resources to deal with some of the cumulative problems from COVID, but they also don’t have the resources to deal with the inequities in our society.”
Christiansen said the cause of inflation and high prices in the United States is in part due to deceptive and money-grabbing practices by corporations, using inflation as a smokescreen to raise prices.
“I think corporate greed is causing inflation,” Christiansen said. “One of the things that Hoeven and Cramer often say, because it sounds cool, is that ‘we got to unleash the energy market’ … Cramer had a post just earlier this week on this. Continental Energy owns most of the leases, they are not doing anything with that. The oil companies have adopted a policy called capital restraint … which means they are not investing capital into more production because they are making a lot of money right now. So I do think, even today NPR had an article how economists and politicians are trying to deal with corporations using inflation as a cover to raise prices. I think regularity is for certainty something we need to be looking at but I think the bigger thing is breaking up monopolies. We need some Taft, Roosevelt action.”
The primary is on June 14; the general election will be November 8th.
