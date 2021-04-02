New tractors are a usual component to any agriculture-related discussion. However, when we usually talk about tractors, we mean big machines that humans drive.
But there’s a new kind of tractor on the block.
Or should I say, in the coop?
Chicken tractors have been gaining a following in recent years, although it doesn’t have anything to do with a machine.
What do farmers use their tractors for in the early spring fields?
They turn over the soil to make room for the new crops.
Chicken tractors do the same thing, but instead of functioning just in a field, a chicken tractor can function wherever you put it, including in your lawn, livestock pens, and anywhere else you want your chickens to be.
So what is a chicken tractor?
A coop that can be moved, but allows the chickens access to the substrate.
In a chicken tractor, the hens are safe from any predators (including those of the air) because the mobile coop is enclosed completely in chicken wire or hardware cloth, which functions to let all the sunshine in, but none of the predators.
