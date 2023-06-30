CHI Mercy Hospital (Front Door Entrance Photo)

CHI Mercy Hospital has received American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Referring Center Silver Plus recognition for its commitment to ensuring science-based treatment for all people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), known to be more severe and dangerous than other types of heart attacks.

Each year, about 285,000 people in the U.S. experience this type of heart attack, caused by a complete blockage in a coronary artery. Nearly 40% of people who go to the emergency room with acute coronary syndrome are diagnosed with a STEMI. Like all heart attacks, this requires timely treatment to restore blood flow as quickly as possible.

Recommended for you