CHI Mercy Health will be holding a Community Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid class on Monday, May 17th from 6-9 p.m. in the Health Education Center on the CHI Mercy Health Hospital campus.
Participants will be scheduled for a time (approximately 1 hour) to check off skills.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 23rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.