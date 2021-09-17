CHI Mercy Health will be holding a Community Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid class on Monday, September 27 from 6-10 p.m. in the Health Education Center at CHI Mercy Health Hospital. It is being made available to the general public by the Valley City Cardiac Ready Community team. Cost is $50, and participants are required to register and pay to take part prior to class. Valley City is a Cardiac Ready Community, first designated as such in September 2017.
The Cardiac Ready Community Program was established in the state when the North Dakota Division of Emergency Medical systems & Trauma partnered up with the American Heart Association (AHA) to provide a program that promotes AHA’s “Chain of Survival.”
