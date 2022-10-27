CHI Mercy Health will be holding a Community Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid class on Thursday, October27 from 6-10 p.m. in the Health Education Center at CHI Mercy Health Hospital. It is being made available to the general public by the Valley City Cardiac Ready Community team. Cost is $50, and participants are required to register and pay to take part prior to class. Valley City is a Cardiac Ready Community, first designated as such in September 2017. The Cardiac Ready Community Program was established in the state when the North Dakota Division of Emergency Medical systems & Trauma partnered up with the American Heart Association (AHA) to provide a program that promotes AHA’s “Chain of Survival.” The Chain of Survival is a series of actions that when executed properly can improve the chances that a victim of cardiac arrest, stroke or heart attack will survive.
The program is designed to encourage community-led initiatives that help prepare as many people as possible to aid someone suffering a heart-related injury.