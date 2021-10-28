CHI Mercy Health will be holding a Community Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid class on Monday, November 8th from 6-10 p.m. in the Health Education Center at CHI Mercy Health Hospital. It is being made available to the general public by the Valley City Cardiac Ready Community team. Participants are required to register and pay to take part prior to class. To sign up, call Alana McClellan at 701-840-1009 or 701-845-6400, or email her at:
CHI Mercy Health to Hold Community HeartSaver CPR/AED and First Aid Class Nov. 8th
