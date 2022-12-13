The North Dakota Health and Human Services Emergency Medical Systems Unit recently recognized CHI Mercy Health in Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota, an achievement that speaks to the hospital’s long focus on quality healthcare for the area.
“What it really shows is that we are doing the things necessary for our patients that are coming in with cardiac issues to make sure they get the best treatment we can possibly get them here and if necessary transfer them to the next facility where they can receive further care,” CHI Mercy President and CEO Ryan Fowler told the Times-Record.
“They came up with a new designation for critical access hospitals,” Alana McClellan, interim director of nursing for CHI Mercy, said. “This designation is for smaller hospitals that may lack certain specialized equipment, but they are able to effectively treat and handle heart attacks and other cardiac issues that come in.”
The criteria for the Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital designation are developed by a task force of cardiovascular health experts and based on nationally recognized clinical practice guidelines. These criteria include standards for pre-hospital care, the emergency assessment of STEMI patients, treatment, the transfer process, and performance improvement. Designated centers contribute to a state cardiac registry. The registry data is used to implement performance improvement projects with the intent to optimize patient care.
In short, Valley City’s CHI Mercy is leading the way in cardiac health for the state.
“To date we are the only hospital in North Dakota that’s received this designation … I chalk that up to our ER leadership and our ER team,” Fowler said. “They’re committed to doing the right thing for our patients … they put the time and resources to it before this designation was available.”
