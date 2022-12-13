CHI Mercy - Accute Cardiac Ready Honor

Pictured above l-r: Melissa Holub, Alana McClellan, Matt Miller. Submitted photo.

The North Dakota Health and Human Services Emergency Medical Systems Unit recently recognized CHI Mercy Health in Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota, an achievement that speaks to the hospital’s long focus on quality healthcare for the area.

“What it really shows is that we are doing the things necessary for our patients that are coming in with cardiac issues to make sure they get the best treatment we can possibly get them here and if necessary transfer them to the next facility where they can receive further care,” CHI Mercy President and CEO Ryan Fowler told the Times-Record.

