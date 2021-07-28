Valley City, ND – In an effort to gauge the overall health needs of the community, CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District will survey area residents during an approximately three-week period through August 10th. Results of the survey will provide guidance to local providers on better ways to address health care needs. The survey is part of a community health needs assessment initiated by CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District, with assistance from the Center for Rural Health at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District strongly encourage all area residents to participate in the survey. Surveys will be distributed to area residents through various channels, including service clubs, stores, churches, and other public venues.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, July 28th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.