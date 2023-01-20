If you drive past Charlie Brown Field, you will see the beginnings of a major improvement to what was already a great baseball facility, a new clubhouse.
It will have 60 lockers, public restroom facilities, offices, laundry and storage space. For many around Valley City baseball, it is something that has been needed. “It’s something we’ve talked about, previous coaches have talked about,” Casey Olney, president of the Valley City Baseball Association and head baseball coach at Valley City State University said. “finding a way to finally get it done is really exciting.”
The project is being funded by the VCBA with help from donations by former players and baseball fans that can have their name on a locker. Olney says “we are about half way home with donations for lockers. As it gets closer and they (alumni) see the walls up and things like that, there will be more excitement and hopefully push that across the finish line.”
This project has been a big undertaking that began last summer. And it has been a project with many people behind the scenes that have brought it to fruition. “All the people behind that (the project) that have put in a lot of time and effort more in planning more than people know,” Olney said. “Just really appreciative for all those people that they have done that and stuck with it. We have been able to work with the Parks and Rec to make it happen. Its a lot of cooperation and it should be really good.”
Read the full story, and see photos, in your Times-Record Jan. 20-22 Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.