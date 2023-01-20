Charlie Brown Clubhouse Shell

If you drive past Charlie Brown Field, you will see the beginnings of a major improvement to what was already a great baseball facility, a new clubhouse.

It will have 60 lockers, public restroom facilities, offices, laundry and storage space. For many around Valley City baseball, it is something that has been needed. “It’s something we’ve talked about, previous coaches have talked about,”  Casey Olney, president of the Valley City Baseball Association and head baseball coach at Valley City State University said. “finding a way to finally get it done is really exciting.”

