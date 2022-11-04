Charles Tuttle is seeking election to be North Dakota’s Secretary of State, as an Independent candidate in a three-way race for a little-advertised, but important position within the state government.
“I’m from Minot ND, I’m a political activist, a political junkie and I know just about everything there is to know about North Dakota,” Tuttle told the T-R in an exclusive interview. “I can back that up with Joel Heitkamp’s comment when I was on an interview with him, (he said) ‘he’s a guy where if you have a question, he has an answer.’”
Tuttle certainly has some political clout. He’s been endorsed by some big names in conservative circles, perhaps most notably being Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow.com, who has drawn controversy and acclaim for an issue Tuttle himself seeks to meet head-on: election security.
“The first thing we have to do is restore confidence in our elections,” Tuttle said. “In a primary we had only 18 percent of the eligible voters vote and 105,000 people did vote. People are very very skeptical of our elections. We need to get back to hand-counting (ballots). You know all of Europe hand-counts their ballots. They don’t have machines … they have a much higher turnout than we do and I think we need to go back to that.”
Tuttle sees something rotten in the business-as-usual affairs of the State of North Dakota. Not only is election integrity a core platform he’s running on, he also wants to target entrenched political power. The ballot measure concerning term limits has been a passion project that he takes credit for getting onto this year’s ballot.
“I’d like to have term limits on everybody, I’d like to set 10 year term limits on the bureaucracy,” Tuttle said. “What we really need to do is go back to the old system where the senators were elected by the (representatives) and the representatives were elected by the people. And you could recall your Senator back, the Legislature could do that.”
Read more local news in your November 4 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.