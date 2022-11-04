CharlesTuttle

Charles Tuttle is seeking election to be North Dakota’s Secretary of State, as an Independent candidate in a three-way race for a little-advertised, but important position within the state government.

“I’m from Minot ND, I’m a political activist, a political junkie and I know just about everything there is to know about North Dakota,” Tuttle told the T-R in an exclusive interview. “I can back that up with Joel Heitkamp’s comment when I was on an interview with him, (he said) ‘he’s a guy where if you have a question, he has an answer.’”