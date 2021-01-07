Thursday, January 7th Superintendent Josh Johnson shared VCPS changes to district activity attendance plan. See information below...
Valley City Public Schools will be making a change to the district activity attendance plan effective on Monday, January 11, 2021. This change is a result of North Dakota moving to the yellow risk level and the North Dakota
High School Activities Association providing member schools with updated guidelines. Highlighted below are the new attendance guidelines that will be followed until further notice for all large group gatherings and events
held at Valley City Public Schools:
All spectators attending any large groups gatherings or events MUST:
* Wear a face mask (when not eating or drinking)
* Social distance from other individuals (outside of the family or pod)
* Practice proper hand hygiene
* Do not gather before, during, or after an event on the main floor
Valley City Public Schools will NOT be issuing wristbands prior to any regular season events and will be taking tickets in a traditional manner at the entrance of the event. A capacity limit per event venue has been established for the new guidelines and will be strictly followed at VCPS (see below). We will welcome students, staff, parents, families, and fans that will follow these guidelines and support VCPS in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Capacity Limits (Per Venue)
* Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC)- 750 spectators
* North Gymnasium (VCHS)- 100 spectators
* Youth Sports Complex (YSC)- 100 spectators
* Theater (VCHS)- 130 spectators
The new attendance guidelines at Valley City Public Schools will be subject to change per the guidance from the state of North Dakota and North Dakota High School Activities Association. The local health team and school board reserve the ability to change these plans as necessary. Any questions regarding these changes may contact Superintendent Josh Johnson at 701.845.0483 ext.1 or Activities Director Mike Schultz at 701.845.0483 ext. 122