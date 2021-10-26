On October 26th Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information... Change in Continuity of Services Plan (COVID-19)- Grades K-6 (Jefferson and Washington Elementary)
Since the end of last week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our school district has increased from 11 to 23 cases. All but 2 of these cases have been identified in grades K-6. Following the advisement from local and regional health officials at Essentia Health, we have made the difficult decision to change grades K-6 (Jefferson and Washington Elementary) to learning Plan B (in-person with restrictions) beginning on Wednesday, October 27th thru Wednesday, November 10th. This change will include a mask mandate for any individual at either Jefferson or Washington Elementary for the next two weeks. An email with additional information for parents will be shared this afternoon from both school principals.
We are hopeful that this short-term mitigation will assist us in returning to Plan A following the evaluation of our COVID-19 data and ongoing consultation with Essentia Health. Please look for an update from the district that will be shared via email with all parents on or before Wednesday, November 10th.
Please contact the district office if you have any questions regarding this change in our Continuity of Services Plan. A link to our plan has been shared below https://www.hiliners.org/pdf/Continuity_Services_Plan_8-19-2021.pdf
