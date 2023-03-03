With the frigid temperature knocking at the door, there is no better time for some warmth and cheer. The Valley City Chamber of Commerce will once again host the 2nd annual Cocoa Crawl throughout Valley City businesses. All are encouraged to get out on the town and come enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate while checking out local area businesses.
This years Cocoa Crawl will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cups can be picked up at the Chamber office the week prior or the day of the event. The Chamber is located at 253 Central Ave N Suite 101 Valley City.
Local businesses participating in the Cocoa Crawl this year include Cold Mountain Massage, Blush Boutique, Bong’s Bootery, Handy Home & Hardware, Urban Couture, Eagle’s Nest Bookstore & Gifts, Central Avenue Health Mart Pharmacy, Valley City Tupperware Connection, Dakota Prairie Associates - Thrivent, Alley Beans, North Dakota Winter Show, Valley Officeworks, ARC Thrift-E-Shop & Granny’s Closet, Aesthetica, Lashes by Maddy, Wild Prairie Bakery, Sacred Beings Yoga & Wellness Studio and Smith Lumber Company. All of the businesses are looking forward to patrons stopping by and enjoying coffee or hot chocolate and checking out specials throughout the stores.