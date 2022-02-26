In this bleak midwinter, frosty wind may indeed moan, yet the Valley City Chamber of Commerce has a plan to keep you warm with a cup of cheer -- or rather, hot chocolate.
The Cocoa Crawl will be held Saturday, March 5 starting at 10 a.m. and features 20 local Valley City businesses who will all be offering their own special blend of hot chocolate -- from Dakota Dirt Coffee to Chocolate Coffee with bourbon cream to good ole fashioned peppermint cocoa, there’s as much variety of warm beverages as there are local businesses in the City of Bridges.
“We know that people wanted something to do in the middle of a cold winter and who doesn’t love something hot and a chance to get out and visit businesses?” Kay Vinje, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, said. “We just want to promote Valley City, we want people to come in, we want people to explore their backyard … the businesses in town are phenomenal and they dive in 100 percent.”
Tickets are available now at the Visitor’s Center and will also be availabel to purchase the day of the Cocoa Crawl from Urban Couture and Blush Boutique. Tickets provide a wristband and also put you in the running to win some excellent prizes, including $250 in Chamber bucks to spend in Valley City at your leisure.
“We encouraged the businesses to do something fun, do something original,” Tracey Compson, events coordinator for the Chamber, said. “We have businesses doing homemade cocoas, all sorts of different things ... we have a map and (customers) can go around to these different businesses, have samples of cocoa, a lot of businesses will have treats to go along with it.”
Participating businesses include: Blush Boutique, Bong’s Bootery, Dakota Rose Floral, Handy Home & Hardware, Mclean Frames, Urban Couture, Nearly Nu, NuCara, Eagles Nest Bookstore, Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy, Tupperware Connection, Smith Lumber Company, Thrivent, Alley Beans, Wild Prairie Bakery, Healthier You Nutrition, Brockopp Brewing, Be Mobile, valley Officeworks and Bridges Bar and Grill.
Be sure and pick up your Feb. 25-27 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.