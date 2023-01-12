In this ever changing time of computers in the business world, it is becoming increasingly more challenging to stay ahead of cyber attackers.
On January 10th, the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Dickey Rural Network (DRN), held a Lunch and Learn about protecting your business.
The idea for the Lunch and Learn came about a while ago. “Way back, almost a year ago, they (DRN) came to us and said we’d like to do a lunch and learn on cybersecurity,” Kay Vinje, Executive Vice President of the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce told the Times-Record. “A cool January day was the day to do it.” Vinje added.
Members of the ReadiTech team put on a presentation on how a small business can protect itself from cyber attacks.
Topics ranged from changing workplaces, cloud storage, phishing and ransomware. Over the years cybersecurity has improved in a number of ways. “We feel the benefit of the more people look at it the better it gets.” Brandon Huber a manage security analyst with ReadiTech said. “You know a lot of the solutions we have are like a sock, a managing team of experts which help supplement our ability to do our job,” Huber added.
