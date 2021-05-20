On Wednesday morning, the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors made two different stops. They were continuing the distribution of their 2020 Awards, since the annual Chamber Banquet and Awards Ceremony was unable to be held last year.
One of the stops was Drug Plastics, where Chamber Executive Vice President Kay Vinje presented Manager Jon Jury with a prestigious award recognizing Drug Plastics as the Valley City Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business of the Year.
Vinje said that the criteria for the award—including growth in production, increases in business activity, creation of innovative products and contributions to the community—were all exceeded by Drug Plastics, a long-standing Chamber member.
Read the full story in your Thursday, May 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.