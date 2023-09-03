The Valley City Chamber of Commerce announced five new board members for the upcoming year. Welcome Kayla Beilke, Jessica Jenrich, Kirk Olson, Eric Sauter and Amber Ussatis-Aberle.
New members join the 2023-24 board, and current members, President Penny Wolla, Tina Olson, Diane Hochhalter, Heather Pecka, Tammy Jo Taft, Sarah Pickar and Aubrey Boyle.
The Valley City Chamber Board President Penny Wolla tells the Times-Record, “We are very happy to welcome a great new group to the Chamber Board and look forward to their fresh new ideas and growth for our community.”
Wolla joins the Chamber board in thanking the board members whose terms were up including: Tanya Couture, Denise Orthman, Dawn Mathias, and Trina Lee. “We appreciate your time and dedication to the Valley City community.” She says.
About Valley City Chamber of Commerce:
The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce has a history of changing with the times to serve our members.
The Chamber of Commerce is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors, elected by our members, and has a professional staff to serve our members. Our success depends on active participation from our membership, and members are encouraged to become involved in the activities and programs of the organization.
Valley City Chamber Of Commerce Mission:
We serve in the best interest of our members. We strive to encourage partnerships by creating connections within the business community. As a champion for a vibrant community, we seek to provide opportunities, ideas as inspiration for growth.
Visit our newly updated website at https://valleycitychamber.com. The new design is easy to navigate and shares with you the directory of Chamber businesses, members, events and how to join the Valley City Chamber. Plus local news from the community, calender of events and so much more.
The Chamber office is located at 253 Central Avenue North, Suite 101, downtown Valley City and is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information on the Valley City Chamber contact Maria Frerich, Event Coordinator, at 701-845-1891 or email chabmer@valleycitychamber.com.
The Department of Motor Vehicles, located with Chamber office at 253 Central Avenue North, is open Monday-Friday 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. They offering: Car, truck, trailer, campers, motorcycle, ATV & snowmobile license renewals (issued same day); title transfers for any vehicle (except pro-rate trucks); mobility impaired plates & placards (issued same day); mobile home title transfers; duplicate titles and title printing services.
For more information contact Amanda Rowh, DMV Manager 701-845-3812 or book an appointment online at https://dot.nd.gov
