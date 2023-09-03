VC Chamber of Commerce Logo NEW 2023

The Valley City Chamber of Commerce announced five new board members for the upcoming year. Welcome Kayla Beilke, Jessica Jenrich, Kirk Olson, Eric Sauter and Amber Ussatis-Aberle.

New members join the 2023-24 board, and current members, President Penny Wolla, Tina Olson, Diane Hochhalter, Heather Pecka, Tammy Jo Taft, Sarah Pickar and Aubrey Boyle.

