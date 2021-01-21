The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Valley City and VCBC Development Corporation, is hosting “For the Love of Local”. “For the Love of Local” is an initiative created with the intention of supporting local businesses in a way that also benefits the people of Valley City and surrounding areas. Beginning February 6th, 2021 through April 30th (or until city contributed funds run out), you will be able to purchase Chamber Bucks and for every dollar you spend, you will be given 25% in addition to the amount you purchase. Chamber Bucks can be used just like a check at all local businesses from February 6th until April 30th. After this time, Chamber Bucks are valid at Chamber Member businesses only. If you use your Chamber Bucks before April 30th, you may also receive special offers at participating businesses as listed on the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce website.
This listing of participating businesses will be live January 23rd.
Chamber Bucks can be purchased at the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce, located inside the Rosebud Visitor Center. The minimum purchase is $50, and the maximum is $500 per person. The 25% addition means that for $100 of Chamber Bucks purchased you receive an additional $25, totaling $125 - this is additional money that you can spend at local businesses!
This initiative has been created with the intent of bolstering the local economy to keep our community strong- the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce website has more details about terms, conditions, and special offers regarding the use of Chamber Bucks.
This program is going to help boost our economy and give our community strength to be the best it can be.
The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce appreciates your loyalty and participation in Chamber programs.
Thank you for supporting our local business community- we hope to see you spending your Chamber Bucks soon!