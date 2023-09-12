The Valley City Chamber of Commerce announces the second Coffee and Conversation, All About Canva session, to be held September 12th at the Gaukler Wellness Center.
“Chamber members. Join us to learn an easy tool for your marketing needs! Canva is a design tool to create marketing material for your business, from social media to business cards and posters to presentations.
During this hour-long class, we will go over creating an account, going through the dashboard, and creating a social media post.
The event will take place in the big party room at the Gaukler Wellness Center on Tuesday, September 12th from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Be sure to grab a cup of coffee when you walk in!
This event is for anyone wanting to learn how to up their social media game, and learn more about the use of Canva to achieve this. Whether you know a co-worker or if it’s you who is interested, be sure to come on out and join in on the learning and fun.”