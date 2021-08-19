Chamber Ambassadors Dr. Gina

Pictured L-R: Amanda Rowh, Tracey Compson, Lori Jury, Dr. Gina Aalgaard Kelly, Kay Vinje, Jana Diemert, Dan Vinje. TR File Photo

The Valley City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors meet with, and welcomed, Dr. Gina Aalgaard Kelly, PHD, Wednesday, August 18th at the Rosebud Conference Center.

Dr. Gina Aalgaard Kelly is a new member/new business to the Valley City Chamber.

Dr. Gina, a medical sociologist and gernotologist with 20+ years of research, teaching and grant writing experience brings her new business, Aalgaard Consulting, Research & Grant Writing, to the Valley City community.

Watch for more details to come in your Times-Record.

