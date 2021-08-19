The Valley City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors meet with, and welcomed, Dr. Gina Aalgaard Kelly, PHD, Wednesday, August 18th at the Rosebud Conference Center.
Dr. Gina Aalgaard Kelly is a new member/new business to the Valley City Chamber.
Dr. Gina, a medical sociologist and gernotologist with 20+ years of research, teaching and grant writing experience brings her new business, Aalgaard Consulting, Research & Grant Writing, to the Valley City community.
Watch for more details to come in your Times-Record.