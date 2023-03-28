The Valley City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors celebrated with Dr. Laura Lassiter during a ribbon cutting ceremony and Business After Hours event on March 23rd.
Dr. Lassiter opened Wellness 4 Life Chiropractic in 2018 and has recently added a new training modality that offers a drugless, non-invasive therapy for those suffering with ADHD, chronic pain, headaches, anxiety and other neurological issues.
She shared various key points about neurofeedback therapy, and how it works, with the ambassadors and guests.
“Neurofeedback,” Dr. Lassiter says, “is training your brain to work at a higher level and at a higher function. So when people have symptoms of anxiety, depression, fibromyalgia, PTSD, headaches, chronic pain, or things like that, certain parts of the brain get off track with those functions. Using a qEEG (quantitative electroencephalogram) helps us to determine the areas of the brain that are showing too little or too much brain wave activity and retrains the brain to help return to healthy brain wave patterns. We call this brain mapping”
Dr. Lassiter explains that a “qEEG test is a non-invasive, 12 minute test done while wearing the sensor cap on your head. The sensors record and amplify brainwave activity from 12 sites of the brain while you sit comfortably with your eyes closed and eyes opened. The test information gained is then analyzed by our software and gives us insight as to which areas of your brain are most dysregulated. Using this information, we can then create an effective plan of action in caring for our patients and their needs to relieve, or even eliminate, their symptoms without medication.”
The cost of the sessions differ in need per person and is not normally covered by insurance, however, Dr. Lassiter assures all that payment plans and/or at home training options are available per clients needs. She says, “This is not a one time thing. It’s just like going to the gym. It is like exercising and retraining your brain and can take, on average, 30-40 sessions, lasting about 30 minutes.”
To summarize - this learning modality is a guided exercise for the brain that helps to retrain brainwave patterns that may have become imbalanced by creating live feedback to the patient in the form of a game, video, or sound to teach and retrain the brain to create new pathways. After several sessions the brain remains in the new healthy pattern without the help of the computer and can reduce or even eliminate neurological symptoms and complications.
A very interesting point Dr. Lassiter brought up in the discussion was with veterans who face PTSD issues. She says, “When they (veterans suffering with PTSD) seek out therapy most of them have to talk about it (horrors of warfare) and they don’t want to talk about it because those memories are deeply pushed down and much too painful for them to bring back.” She continues, “The history of neurofeedback in reference to PTSD, can help in working with the brainwaves and actually calming the brain to get them to a frequency where those suppressed memories actually can be brought to the surface for processing without the stress of having to relive them. This could be so helpful for veterans in need in our area.”
Dr. Lassiter, knowing that she needed help to insure the continuing balance she offers her patients between their chiropractic and neurofeedback needs, welcomed Kristi Anderson to her team. Kristi gladly took on the challenge and is now trained in the field as a certified BrainCore technician as well. Together this team is ready and willing to share the knowledge and the benefits of the services they offer.
Wellness 4 Life Chiropractic, PC offers various services including: chiropractic, massage therapy, nutrition and wellness and neurofeedback therapy. They are located at 575 10th St SW, Suite #5, in Valley City, in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s office. Dr. Laura Lassiter and Kristi Anderson can be reached at 701.890.2225 or wellness4lifechiropractic@gmail.com
