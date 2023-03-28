Wellness 4 Life Chiropractic Business After Hours Ribbon Cutting

Pictured back row l-r: Cory Anderson, Gary Tait, Brady Anderson, Bea Tait, Kristi Anderson holding Ila Anderson, Lori Jury, Kay Vinje. Front row l-r: Maria Frerich, Tina Olson, Kara Anderson, Dr. Laura Lassiter. Submitted photo

The Valley City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors celebrated with Dr. Laura Lassiter during a ribbon cutting ceremony and Business After Hours event on March 23rd.

Dr. Lassiter opened Wellness 4 Life Chiropractic in 2018 and has recently added a new training modality that offers a drugless, non-invasive therapy for those suffering with ADHD, chronic pain, headaches, anxiety and other neurological issues.

