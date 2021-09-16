The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors donned their red vests on Wednesday morning to make a couple of stops in town. At Bong’s Bootery, Chamber Vice President Kay Vinje presented Damon Bong with a Customer Service Award, reading words from the anonymous person who had submitted the nomination:
“Do you want good, comfy, stylish pairs of shoes? Look no further than Bong’s Bootery. Damon has been in the shoe business for years and knows his stuff. He can share with you what will fit your foot and your needs best.”
Read the full story in your Thursday, September 16th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.