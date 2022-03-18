Valley City Chamber Ambassadors visited S&S Auto Electric on March 16th.
The ambassadors made a stop to S&S Auto to wish Ken Schmitz, owner, good luck on his retirement. The S&S Auto Electric store, after 46 years in operation, will be closing as of March 31st.
The Times-Record wrote a piece on February 9th about the legacy of the Schmitz family serving the community of Valley City and was happy to report a positive ending with today’s lead story of Smith Lumber Company purchasing the maintenance and selling of Husqvarna products at their newly remodeled location at 1525 East Main Street in Valley City.
Ken told ambassadors he plans to make up for lost hours worked with his wife and enjoy their lives together. Ambassadors wish Ken the best of luck and thanked him for his service to the community.
Be sure and pick up yourTimes-Record weekend edition, Mar. 18-20, 2022, to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.