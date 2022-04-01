The Valley City Chamber Ambassadors made visits to Freedom Machine Group and the Valley City Times-Record on Wednesday, March 30th.
Freedom Machine Group is a new shop to the manufacturing industry based in eastern North Dakota. The group itself has over 40 years of manufacturing experience in planning, production and final delivery to customers all over the world.
Partners Travis Gray and Bruce Myers shared with the ambassadors the workings of their business, along with a tour of the facility before the ribbon cutting event.
