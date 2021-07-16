The Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors had a great visit with the folks at Dakota Dogs when they popped in this week for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
This family-owned and operated restaurant is located at 1041 West Main Street in Valley City. The building the business now occupies has had a few different past lives, including time as a hair salon and a gas station. Now, it’s home to the only Dakota Dog you can find in the state (yes, there really is an official Dakota Dog), and many more menu items that will satisfy any craving.
Von Lee and members of his family have been in and around Valley City for 10 years now, and he spent 6 of them working at Drug Plastics, which he loved. Then, with an idea hatched from the tradition of Michigan’s Coney Dogs, he and his family decided to make a tradition of their own.
