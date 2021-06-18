Chamber Ambassadors Visit Brockopp Brewery

The Valley City Area Chamber Ambassadors made a stop at Brockopp Brewing to chat with owners Scott and Nicki about the journey into the microbrewery business. While ambassadors enjoyed samples of the wide variety of beer and frozen seltzer options on the menu, Nicki explained how this business venture has been a long time coming for her and Scott. Scott developed a passion for brewing beer years ago, and he honed his craft in his basement for 8 years before bringing his products to the market.
Ambassadors learned just how much work goes on “behind the scenes” at Brockopp Brewing and how hard the Brockopps work to bring folks tasty, unique beer. And it’s not just the product—the microbrewery on Main Street has an atmosphere that makes the beer experience even better.
