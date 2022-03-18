Valley City Chamber Ambassadors made visits to BEK on March 16th.
BEK employee Nissa Crandall surprised as the BEK manager, Judy Hintz, told her that she had been nominated for a Chamber Customer Service Award. Meanwhile her co-workers shot off confetti cannons behind her, cheer ing in honor of her award.
Nissa was nominated with the following submission:
‘On Wednesday, February 23rd, we had lost our internet connection, so after trying a few things we call it in, a gentlemen helped me by instructing me to unplug our modems, as I explained to him what they looked like. We were unable to fix the internet, so I asked him to put a order in for the next day. 30 minutes later around 7 p.m., a call from BEK came through. It was Nissa! At first I was just shocked that BEK was calling as I just assumed next day. So as I am giggling, weirdly, she gets right to it, asking what we did prior. She suggested another fix and while being professional, laughed along with me. We got our internet up and running. In addition I have worked with Nissa on concerns and questions about my bill in the past, and she is always so friendly and professional. BEK has people on call after hours, did ya know that? Also I found it extra special since it was the night before the big Epic switch over, and here’s Nissa, happy and professional, kicking butt at her job. Way to go Nissa!’
