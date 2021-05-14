The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors headed downtown to pop in at Wild Prairie Bakery this week to honor owner Erin Hannig. Chamber Executive Vice President Kay Vinje said that the special occasion was to honor the business with a special award. This, she continued, was a 2020 award, one which the Chamber hadn’t been able to award because of the cancellation of the annual awards banquet.
“We are thrilled to honor Wild Prairie Bakery with the 2020 Community Image Award,” Vinje said. “As members of the Chamber of Commerce, it’s obvious why they’ve been selected for this award. You look into this beautiful bakery, and enjoy that welcoming environment, the aroma of fresh-baked goods—we can see, smell and taste why Wild Prairie Bakery has been a wonderful addition to our community and a hub of joyful gathering.”
