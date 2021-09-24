The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were busy again this week, stopping in at Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC - Valley City to recognize two employees for their excellence. Chamber Executive Vice President Kay Vinje presented Brandon Wolf, Business Manager, and Nicki Hare, Sales & Leasing Consultant, with Customer Service Awards, reading one customers’ comments on the nomination form: “I purchased a used vehicle from Nicki, and Brandon did the paperwork. I was treated with great respect and care. They were courteous in every respect. Yes, I was purchasing a vehicle, but their customer skills went over and above. They answered all my questions, addressed my concerns. They’re hometown friendly in every way.”
