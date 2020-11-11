Valley City, ND – Columbia Grain International (CGI), a global leader in the origination, processing, logistics, and distribution of high-quality bulk grains, pulses, edible beans, oilseeds, and organics for the northern tier of the United States, has donated to the Sanborn Veterans Park in Sanborn, North Dakota, just in time for Veterans Day on November 11, 2020.
Darren Bjornson, Manager of the Columbia Grain International Elevator in Valley City, North Dakota, was instrumental in working with Committee Chairman of the Sanborn Veterans Park, Joe Pesek to secure the donation.
