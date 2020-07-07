Eugene Butler was a New Yorker who had purchased three-quarters of farm and near Niagara, North Dakota, in 1880. After building a successful farming operation, his behavior began to change, alarming his neighbors. He was committed to what is now the Jamestown State hospital for “insanity” in 1904 and lived there until he died in 1911. It was in 1915 that his name was in the headlines again: human remains were uncovered beneath his former farmhouse.
