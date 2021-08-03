On Saturday, July 15, 1899, a young man’s body was found lying on the Northern Pacific tracks about 4 miles east of Jamestown. When Coroner Baldwin and Justice Gaffney arrived at the scene, they found the unfortunate individual “fearfully mangled”, clearly having been run over by a train before being discovered. Papers discovered on the man’s body indicated that he was an operator, perhaps 30 years old, and had served as a sergeant in the 16th company of the US Signal Corps, his enlistment in July 1898 and honorable discharge in December of that year. The enlistment papers bore the name Howard H. Craig, but there was a different name upon a telegraph found among the possessions. A letter of introduction dated July 12, 1899, signed by the general manager of the Northern Pacific telegraph office at Glendive indicated the bearer’s name was Closby. It was a confusing start to a puzzling case. While the coroner, decided to wait a few days before delivering a verdict on the cause of death, the local newspaper immediately printed an opinion: “It is supposed that the unfortunate was riding underneath train No. 2, and fell from his hiding place.” The article also detailed a few more of the unknown man’s possessions, which included a razor (ground to pieces) and a Christmas card bearing the message “Merry Xmas, Love and Best Wishes, from Ruth.”
Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 3rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.