The U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will begin following up with households in select areas that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Starting July 30, census takers will begin interviewing households in areas managed by 35 area census offices across 14 states and Puerto Rico.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.
